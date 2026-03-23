Arts and crafts support academic development in subjects like maths and language, and they teach communication and problem-solving in an enjoyable way. Drawing is equally accessible and just as beneficial and all you need is paper and a pencil. For younger children it builds motor skills, while for everyone it encourages focus and a little calm. Craft kits are especially handy because they come with everything you need and clean up easily, and colouring books are a great shout too, working just as well for grown-ups as they do for kids.