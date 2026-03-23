Distance learning is back but these simple tips and activities can restore balance at home
Dubai: When schools move online, screens tend to take over the house and that can leave a lot of parents worried.
The UAE authorities confirmed last week that distance learning will continue across nurseries, schools and higher education institutions for two weeks after spring break ended on 22 March.
That means a lot of time at home for your children, and a lot of screen time as a result.
Here is how to strike the right balance, plus some ideas to keep the kids entertained without defaulting to gaming or YouTube.
With so much of school now happening online, it can be hard to know where to draw the line. Here are some practical steps to help you manage it.
Sit down as a family and agree on clear rules about when, where and how screens can be used. Think about your family values and parenting style, and let those guide the plan. Kids respond well to boundaries, even if they do not always show it. Your rules should cover when educational screen time ends and free time begins, which apps and platforms are allowed, and which rooms or spaces are screen-free.
It is not enough to simply set rules. You need to know what platforms, apps and websites your children are actually using. Around 100,000 apps carry the educational label, but not all of them deliver real learning value. Check reviews from reputable sources before approving any new app, and make sure parental controls and privacy settings are switched on.
The blue light emitted by phones, tablets and laptops interferes with sleep by disrupting the body's natural rhythms. Set a rule that all screens go off at least an hour before bedtime, and keep devices out of bedrooms altogether. Charging them in a communal area overnight removes the temptation for late-night scrolling.
Mealtimes, family conversations and social gatherings should all be screen-free. Turning off background TV also helps, as it can distract from face-to-face time even when nobody is really watching. If possible, store the television inside a cabinet so that its absence feels natural rather than like a punishment.
Screen time does not have to be a solitary activity. Watching a film or a documentary together, or joining in with your child's online learning session, turns passive screen use into something more interactive. You can discuss what you have watched, ask questions and make it a bonding moment rather than just downtime.
Children pick up on what the adults around them do. If they see you constantly on your phone or with the TV running in the background, they will assume that is the norm. Limit your own screen time, put your phone away during family time and show them what a healthy relationship with technology looks like in practice.
Keeping children engaged offline takes a little creativity, but there are plenty of activities that are genuinely fun and educational at the same time.
Lego is beloved by children and adults alike for good reason. Building sets develops fine motor skills, spatial awareness and problem-solving. Families can follow the instructions together or simply build whatever they like from scratch. It is a great excuse to unplug and get hands-on.
Reading aloud to younger children builds their vocabulary and nurtures a love of books from an early age. For older children, showing a genuine interest in what they are reading goes a long way. Pick up something new yourself and make reading a shared part of the day.
Puzzles build concentration and problem-solving skills, and they are a surprisingly satisfying way to pass the time together. They also develop hand-eye coordination and memory, making them quietly educational without ever feeling like a lesson.
Game nights are a classic for a reason. Board games teach children how to take turns, focus and deal with winning and losing gracefully. Card games are particularly versatile because they suit all ages, are inexpensive and require almost no setup. Younger children will enjoy memory games or educational flash cards, tweens can try Uno, Go Fish or Old Maid, and teens can graduate to Rummy, Hearts or Spades.
The kitchen is one of the best classrooms there is. Cooking from scratch introduces children to measuring, timing, following instructions and being patient. Baking is a particular hit with children who have a sweet tooth, and once they feel comfortable, you can challenge them to double or halve a recipe to sneak in some maths practice. Bread is a good starting point and tends to deliver very satisfying results.
Arts and crafts support academic development in subjects like maths and language, and they teach communication and problem-solving in an enjoyable way. Drawing is equally accessible and just as beneficial and all you need is paper and a pencil. For younger children it builds motor skills, while for everyone it encourages focus and a little calm. Craft kits are especially handy because they come with everything you need and clean up easily, and colouring books are a great shout too, working just as well for grown-ups as they do for kids.
Encouraging children to write down their thoughts, feelings and daily happenings has real benefits for their emotional wellbeing and their writing skills. A journal does not need to be formal. A pocket notebook works just as well. Research consistently points to both physical and psychological benefits of regular journaling for children and adults alike.
Learning an instrument improves neural processing, reading skills and the ability to concentrate. The key is letting your child choose something they are actually excited about. Use this time at home to listen to different instruments together and see which one sparks their interest.
Even a small terrace or windowsill can host a little herb garden. Measuring soil and water introduces basic maths, and learning about how plants grow is a hands-on biology lesson. Herbs like mint, basil or parsley are easy to grow and can actually be used in the kitchen, giving children a real sense of pride in what they have created.
A timeless classic. Building a fort gives children a sense of control and encourages imaginative play. Set some ground rules beforehand, including which materials they can use and how they should tidy up afterwards, and then let them get on with it.
All you need is a sheet of paper. Origami is a surprisingly rich activity for children of all ages, building concentration, fine motor skills and an early appreciation for geometry. For younger children, simple folds like animals or boats open up conversations about shapes and symmetry, while older kids can challenge themselves with more complex designs and experiment to see what they can create.
Distance learning brings its own challenges, but it also brings an opportunity to slow down and spend more intentional time together. A little structure around screen time, combined with a handful of these offline activities, can make the weeks ahead feel less daunting and a lot more enjoyable for the whole family.
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Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.