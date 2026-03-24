GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

UAE President, Nato Secretary General discuss regional developments

Phone call tackles impact of regional unrest on security, global trade

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President, Nato Secretary General discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security, as well as the impact on international shipping and the global economy.

The call addressed the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities.

The NATO Secretary General condemned the attacks, noting that they violate sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

He also commended the UAE’s handling of the situation and the measures it is taking to safeguard its territory and ensure the safety of its people and residents.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and and former PM of the Netherlands, backed US actions against Iran, warning on Iran threat.

Nato chief backs US strikes, warns on Iran threat

3m read
UAE and Ethiopia strengthen economic and security ties

UAE and Ethiopia strengthen economic and security ties

1m read
ASEAN FMs discuss implications of Middle East conflict

ASEAN calls for restraint anew amid Mideast conflict

2m read
The UAE and the Philippines advance talks to explore actions in reinforcing their long-standing bilateral partnership

UAE, Philippines seek to deepen development cooperation

2m read