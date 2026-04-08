Iran confirms participation in Islamabad peace talks with the United States

President Pezeshkian affirms commitment to negotiate as Pakistan brokers ceasefire
Dubai: Iran has officially confirmed that it will participate in the upcoming peace talks with the United States in Islamabad, a key step in efforts to secure a peaceful settlement to their ongoing conflict, Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office announced Wednesday.
The announcement came after a 45‑minute phone call between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
According to the PMO, Pezeshkian “confirmed that Iran would be participating in the negotiations in Islamabad,” and Sharif expressed deep appreciation for Iran’s leadership in agreeing to a ceasefire and accepting Pakistan’s invitation to host the talks later this week.
Describing the conversation as “warm and cordial,” the statement said Sharif extended his respects to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and thanked Tehran for its constructive engagement. Pezeshkian, for his part, thanked the Pakistani leadership for its efforts in brokering the temporary ceasefire and conveyed best wishes to the people of Pakistan.
Sharif also took to social media to highlight Islamabad’s role as a facilitator of regional peace, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with all partners to advance stability. Both sides agreed to stay in close contact as preparations continue for the Islamabad talks aimed at finalising a durable peace framework