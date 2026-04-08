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Iran confirms participation in Islamabad peace talks with the United States

President Pezeshkian affirms commitment to negotiate as Pakistan brokers ceasefire

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. File photo
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. File photo

Dubai: Iran has officially confirmed that it will participate in the upcoming peace talks with the United States in Islamabad, a key step in efforts to secure a peaceful settlement to their ongoing conflict, Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office announced Wednesday.

The announcement came after a 45‑minute phone call between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to the PMO, Pezeshkian “confirmed that Iran would be participating in the negotiations in Islamabad,” and Sharif expressed deep appreciation for Iran’s leadership in agreeing to a ceasefire and accepting Pakistan’s invitation to host the talks later this week.

Warm and cordial

Describing the conversation as “warm and cordial,” the statement said Sharif extended his respects to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and thanked Tehran for its constructive engagement. Pezeshkian, for his part, thanked the Pakistani leadership for its efforts in brokering the temporary ceasefire and conveyed best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Sharif also took to social media to highlight Islamabad’s role as a facilitator of regional peace, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with all partners to advance stability. Both sides agreed to stay in close contact as preparations continue for the Islamabad talks aimed at finalising a durable peace framework

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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