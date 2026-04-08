Lebanon held hostage: The cost of Hezbollah’s dominance

In this context, what may be described as a fragile coexistence between the state and Hezbollah has become unsustainable. This nominal arrangement no longer guarantees stability or continuity, as it may have done in previous years. Confronting reality has become imperative for all stakeholders, within Lebanon and among its regional and international partners alike. It is no longer possible to continue operating under the same rules that have clearly failed to ensure the survival of Lebanon and its people; indeed, these very rules have become part of the problem, opening the door to recurring instability and conflict within the country. Achieving genuine sovereignty now requires, at a minimum, the removal of Hezbollah from the military equation. The question of how to achieve this necessitates significant coordination, cooperation, and support from Arab states, Lebanon’s international partners, and all those committed to upholding the principles of international law, particularly respect for state sovereignty and independent national decision-making as foundations of stability and security.