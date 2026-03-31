US threatens further military escalation against Iran as war enters its fifth week
Highlights
Asian stocks fell sharply in early trade and oil prices rose as the Middle East crisis further escalated with US President Donald Trump threatening to destroy Iran's main export terminal.
South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was down more than four percent around 0030 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei index dropped 2.24 percent, before both recovered slightly.
The price of the main US benchmark for oil, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was up 3.30 percent at $106.28 a barrel after closing Monday above $100 for the first time since the war started.
Brent Crude, the international benchmark, climbed 2.23 percent to $109.78 early Tuesday.
At least 10 blasts were heard over Jerusalem on Tuesday as Israel’s air defences responded to missiles reportedly launched from Iran, AFP reported.
“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said on Telegram.
Sirens sounded across the city, and several explosions were witnessed, according to AFP.
Two Indonesian United Nations peacekeepers have died while on escort duty in support of UNIFIL operations in southern Lebanon. The Indonesian Ministry of Defense said in a written statement that two other soldiers were also seriously injured amid intensifying hostilities in the area.
The statement added that the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation by UNIFIL in accordance with established procedures.
An Indonesian soldier was reported to have died and several other injured the previous day in his area of deployment as a result of the conflict taking place in the operational zone.
The Ministry of Defence emphasizes that the safety of peacekeeping forces must be the top priority. All parties involved in the conflict are expected to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of peacekeeping personnel.Ministry of Defence, Indonesia
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday morning at 8 am Eastern, the Pentagon said. This will be the first time since March 19 that the two leaders have taken questions from reporters on the state of the ongoing war against Iran.
They are expected to update the press on military operations and strategic developments as the conflict enters its next phase. Further details on the briefing’s focus will be released by the Department of Defence.
Authorities have confirmed that emergency response teams have successfully extinguished a fire involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker.
Officials said specialised teams responded swiftly to contain the blaze and ensure the situation was brought under control. Relevant authorities remain at the site to assess the situation and take necessary precautionary measures.
Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available, authorities added.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has thrown strong support behind a bold new diplomatic initiative led by Bahrain at the United Nations.
The goal: build an international coalition to prevent Iran and its Houthi allies from seizing control of critical waterways like the Strait of Hormuz and turning them into extortion zones for global trade.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced confidence that Iran's Islamic republic would eventually fall, though he again said that was not the objective of the US-Israeli war on the country.
"I think this regime will collapse internally. But at the moment, right now, what we're doing is just degrading their military capacity, degrading their missile capacity, degrading their nuclear capacity and also weakening them from the inside," Netanyahu told conservative US broadcaster Newsmax.
Oil prices continue to stay elevated with both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent showing net gains as Trump threatened to "take the oil" in Iran's Kharg. These figures reflect intraday moves in a highly volatile environment: As of 8.12am Tokyo time on Tuesday (March 31, 2026), real-time and end-of-session data indicate WTI crude trading in the $101–105+ range (with intraday swings and reports of levels near or above $103–105), and Brent Crude in the $112–115+ range (some quotes around $114+). Murban hovered near the screenshot's $116.50 level in delayed quotes.
The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced that at approximately 12:10 am on Tuesday, March 31, the Kuwaiti very large crude carrier (VLCC) Al Salmi was directly attacked by Iranian forces while positioned in the anchorage area of Dubai Port.
In a statement, the KPC confirmed that the tanker was fully laden at the time of the incident. The attack resulted in "damage to the vessel's hull and the outbreak of a fire onboard, with a potential oil spill in the surrounding waters," it stated.
Dubai authorities have confirmed that response teams have successfully extinguished the fire involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker. Relevant teams continue to assess the situation and take the necessary measures, and updates will be shared as they become available.
All 24 crew members aboard the Kuwaiti crude tanker Al Salmi have been confirmed safe following the incident in waters off Dubai.
Authorities in Dubai responded to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa caused by debris following an air defence interception. Four minor injuries were reported among individuals in the vicinity of the house.
Moments after an emergency alert urged residents across the United Arab Emirates to follow safety guidelines during ongoing defense operations, a second notification sounded — this time reassuring the public that the operation had concluded and that everyone was safe.
UAE authorities issued an alert stating that air defense systems were actively responding to missile threats, urging residents to immediately take shelter in the nearest secure building and stay away from windows, doors, and open areas.
Iran's top diplomat urged Saudi Arabia on Monday to evict US forces from its territory, reiterating that its attacks in the region only targeted its enemies.
"Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X. "Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security... High time to eject U.S. forces."
Sharjah Government Media Office said authorities are dealing with a drone-related incident that targeted the administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the emirate’s Central Region.
In a statement issued past midnight, officials confirmed that the incident that took place on Monday, March 30, involved a drone reportedly originating from Iran. Authorities said no injuries were recorded and that response teams are continuing to handle the situation.
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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plot foiled in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The plot involved a cell linked to the banned Hezbollah terrorist organisation, which attempted to collaborate with terrorist groups abroad in an act that threatened the security and safety of the Kingdom.
Shortly after the phone alert was sent out in the UAE calling on residents to follow the safety guidelines set out during defence ops, another notification rung out - this time to assure everyone that the ops were over and everyone was safe.
The UAE Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior (MOI) sent out an alert saying air defence systems are responding to missile and AUV threats, urging residents to immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors and open areas.
Day 31: Trump threatens to obliterate Iran's Kharg island
Day 30: Tehran warns Washington against ground invasion
Day 29: Yemen's Houthis enter war with missile targeting Israel
Day 28: Rubio says US expects victory in weeks after G7 talks
Day 27: Trump insists Iran is ‘begging’ to make a deal, not him
Day 26: US preparing to deploy 1,000 troops to Middle East
Day 25: UAE intercepts threats from Iran ; 1dead, 5 hurt in Bahrain
Day 24: Netanyahu speaks with Trump, vows to protect Israel's interests
Day 23: Trump gives Iran 48 hours to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Day 22: Trump says US considering ‘winding down’ war
Day 21: UK to let US use bases for strikes on Iran threats
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats