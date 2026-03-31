Asian stocks fell sharply in early trade and oil prices rose as the Middle East crisis further escalated with US President Donald Trump threatening to destroy Iran's main export terminal.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was down more than four percent around 0030 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei index dropped 2.24 percent, before both recovered slightly.

The price of the main US benchmark for oil, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was up 3.30 percent at $106.28 a barrel after closing Monday above $100 for the first time since the war started.

Brent Crude, the international benchmark, climbed 2.23 percent to $109.78 early Tuesday.