Netanyahu says Iran's Islamic republic will 'collapse internally'

Israeli leader says Iran’s Islamic republic doomed while denying regime-change goal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced confidence Monday that Iran's Islamic republic would eventually fall, though he again said that was not the objective of the US-Israeli war on the country.
"I think this regime will collapse internally. But at the moment, right now, what we're doing is just degrading their military capacity, degrading their missile capacity, degrading their nuclear capacity and also weakening them from the inside," Netanyahu told conservative US broadcaster Newsmax.