GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Netanyahu says all enriched uranium 'has to leave Iran'

Comments come as Iran's Araghchi headed to Switzerland on Sunday for nuclear talks with US

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor released on February 10, 2026, shows Iran's Isfahan nuclear facility site on November 11, 2024.
This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor released on February 10, 2026, shows Iran's Isfahan nuclear facility site on November 11, 2024.
AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that any deal between the United States and Iran must involve the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran as well as Tehran's ability to enrich more.

His comments came as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed to Switzerland on Sunday for the second round of renewed nuclear talks with the United States later this week.

At a speech in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said any agreement must include several elements.

"The first is that all enriched material has to leave Iran," he said.

"The second is that there should be no enrichment capability... dismantle the equipment and the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place".

The third, he said, was resolving the issue of ballistic missiles.

Considerable uncertainty surrounds the fate of Iran's stockpile of more than 400 kilogrammes of 60-percent enriched uranium that was last seen by nuclear watchdog inspectors in June, before Israeli and US strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.

Addressing a conference of presidents of major American Jewish organisations, Netanyahu said he had insisted on these conditions even during his talk with US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

On Sunday, he also called for sustained inspections of Tehran's nuclear programme.

"There has to be real inspection, substantive inspections, no lead-time inspections, but effective inspections for all of the above," he said.

"These are the elements that we believe are important for the achievement of the deal."

Tehran and Washington restarted nuclear negotiations in Muscat on February 6, months after previous talks collapsed when Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran last June that started a 12-day war.

The latest talks came with Washington having threatened Tehran with military action and deployed an aircraft carrier group to the region following Iran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests last month.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Women stand next to model missiles and a nuclear enrichment centrifuge during a rally outside the former US embassy in Tehran in a November 4, 2025, file photo..

Why Iran talks to US despite mistrust: Risk management?

4m read
The atomic enrichment facilities Natanz nuclear research centre, some 300m south of capital Tehran.

Iran offers uranium dilution if sanctions lifted

2m read
While both sides say they are open to talks, they remain sharply divided on what should be discussed — and how far any deal should go.

Iran-US talks begin in Oman: What’s at stake?

3m read
Satellite image shows the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Planet covered by a new roof at Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Satellite images show activity at Iran nuclear sites

5m read