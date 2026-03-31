Dubai confirms loud sounds caused by air defence interceptions

Residents hear citywide sounds as Dubai’s air defences intercept threats
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that the loud sounds heard across various parts of the city earlier were caused by successful air defence interception operations.
The explosions were part of routine defensive measures to neutralise incoming threats, and there is no immediate danger to residents, the Dubai Media Office confirmed.
Officials emphasised that the sounds were not related to any accidents or industrial activity and urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information.
Earlier today, Dubai authorities confirmed that response teams have successfully contained a Kuwaiti oil tanker incident in Dubai waters, with no oil spill and no injuries reported.
In a separate incident, officials responded swiftly to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa early Tuesday morning. The blaze was caused by debris from a recent air defence interception, and emergency teams ensured the situation was brought under control without harm to residents.
Authorities continue to urge the public to stay alert and follow official updates.