GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Two Chinese container ships transited Strait of Hormuz on Monday: monitor

Cosco ships complete delayed Hormuz passage after earlier aborted attempt

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A cargo ship operated by Cosco Shipping is docked at the foreign trade container terminal of Qingdao Port, operated by Shandong Port Group, in China's eastern Shandong province on March 25, 2026.
A cargo ship operated by Cosco Shipping is docked at the foreign trade container terminal of Qingdao Port, operated by Shandong Port Group, in China's eastern Shandong province on March 25, 2026.
AFP

Two container vessels belonging to the Chinese shipping giant Cosco have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz as they have exited the Gulf, ship tracking data showed Tuesday.

Shipping through the strait has slowed to a trickle in recent weeks as Iran has all but closed the crucial waterway following US-Israeli attacks on the country.

The CSCL Indian Ocean crossed the strait at around 0914 GMT on Monday, followed by CSCL Arctic Ocean 27 minutes later, according to data from Marine Traffic.

They passed close to the Iranian-controlled island of Larak and are bound for Port Klang in Malaysia.

Cosco refused to comment on the transit when asked by AFP.

Iran has said that the strait is open to ships of "friendly countries". It maintains healthy diplomatic ties with China.

The two ships, both ultra-large container vessels belonging to state-owned Cosco, had aborted an attempt to transit on Friday, according to Marine Traffic.

Cosco said on Wednesday it was resuming bookings for shipments from Asia to several Gulf countries, though without using routes that transit Hormuz.

The Shanghai-based firm had suspended bookings for services through the strait earlier in March due to the war.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The UK is reportedly preparing to deploy 'RFA Lyme Bay', a drone mothership, to help clear naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz,.

Hormuz anti-mine ops: Royal Navy drone mothership set

3m read
This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired from a boat during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Why US finds it difficult to free Hormuz chokepoint

6m read
Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Fear, boredom for Philippine sailors in Hormuz strait

2m read
Fleet, logistics and free zones expected to see limited impact.

AD Ports running normally despite Hormuz dip

2m read