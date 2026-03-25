UK advances plan to safeguard shipping in Strait of Hormuz

UK collaborates globally to secure vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed it is working with international partners to develop a viable plan to protect international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
In its operational update issued on March 25, 2026, the MoD revealed that the Chief of the Defence Staff has held "direct talks" with merchant shipping industry representatives to hear their concerns and assess the regional situation.
The UK has offered to host a security summit and is preparing its Royal Navy to lead a multinational coalition, including potential mine-clearing operations with autonomous systems.
The plan aims to restore safe navigation and prevent wider economic fallout from any prolonged closure of this critical chokepoint.
The move comes amid heightened tensions, with UK forces already actively engaged.
A ground-based counter-drone unit successfully downed an Iranian drone overnight, while RAF Typhoons and F-35 jets continued defensive patrols.
UK pilots have now logged over 850 flying hours in the region since the conflict began.
Key facts underscore the urgency: the Strait of Hormuz carries nearly 20 million barrels of oil daily — roughly one-fifth of global seaborne petroleum trade — making it a vital energy artery with few alternatives.
Iran’s drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels, plus mine-laying, have effectively disrupted passage and drawn sharp international condemnation.