UK, France eye warships, mine-hunting drones to break Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz

Two major European powers set to use ships, drones to counter Iran's mine threat
Britain and France are set to throw their weight behind a high-stakes naval push to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that carries one-fifth of the planet’s oil and LNG.
Attacks targeting commercial vessels in or near the Strait of Hormuz have put the waterway on the front line of the Middle East war, with spreading economic repercussions.
Iran’s blockade of the strait, through marine mines and attacks on tankers, have slashed traffic through the strait, spiking global oil prices and threatening energy security for Europe, Asia and beyond.
British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed Sunday that the government is “intensively” examining every option — including sending additional warships and autonomous mine-hunting drones — in close coordination with the United States and other allies.
The Royal Navy has already positioned the advanced Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon in the Gulf for air-defence duties.
London is leaning heavily on next-generation technology.
Mine-hunting drones, which replicate the acoustic and magnetic signatures of larger vessels, are designed to trigger Iranian sea mines safely from a distance, clearing lanes without risking crewed ships.
The disruption in Hormuz has already forced emergency releases from strategic reserves and redirected LNG shipments, even as US President Donald Trump announced that he has seven nations to deploy warships to assist in maintaining transit routes through the Hormuz Strait as the conflict with Iran continues to impact the critical corridor.
Trump did not specify the invited countries, though he highlighted that the selected nations are those with a high level of dependency on Middle Eastern oil supplies.
By contributing autonomous systems, Britain can help neutralise the mine threat faster and at lower risk than traditional minesweepers.
The move underscores growing allied determination to restore freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital energy arteries.
For British households already feeling the pinch at the pump, success in the strait would mean cheaper fuel and greater stability.
As the Iran conflict enters a decisive phase, the UK’s potential deployment of both traditional warships and cutting-edge drones could prove the difference between prolonged chaos and a swift return to open sea lanes.
French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, announced on March 9 that France would deploy 10 additional warships to the Middle East as tensions escalate in the war involving Iran, reinforcing maritime security around one of the world’s most critical oil route, as per Naval News.
The ships will focus on escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime choke point through which a significant share of the world’s oil exports from Gulf states passes.
With hostilities intensifying, merchant traffic in the area has slowed dramatically amid fears of missile, drone, and naval attacks.
The French deployment comes as Iranian strikes have targeted Nato and EU-linked facilities, including missile activity near RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and attempted ballistic missile attacks intercepted over Türkiye by the United States Navy.
“Air and sea power is deployed to ensure the security and protection of our fellow citizens and European nationals, to support our regional partners in their defence, and to guarantee freedom of navigation and maritime security,” said Nicolas Vaujour, Chief of Staff of the French Navy, in a statement posted on LinkedIn.
Defence analysts note that once Iranian missile and drone capabilities are further degraded, protected tanker convoys could resume the normal 20-million-barrel-per-day flow within weeks.
Trumps remarks on Sunday (US local time) follow reports indicating his intention to establish an international coalition to provide escorts for vessels navigating the strait, with nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil exports passing through it.