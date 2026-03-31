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Iran FM says high time for Saudi Arabia to 'eject' US forces

Araghchi insists Iran respects Saudi Arabia but brands US forces ‘enemy aggressors’

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AFP
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the press, in front of the portrait of slain Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, after meeting with Syrian officials at the Iranian embassy in Damascus on October 5, 2024.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the press, in front of the portrait of slain Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, after meeting with Syrian officials at the Iranian embassy in Damascus on October 5, 2024.
AFP

Iran's top diplomat urged Saudi Arabia late on Monday to evict US forces from its territory, reiterating that its attacks in the region only targeted its enemies.

"Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X.

"Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security... High time to eject U.S. forces."

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