Reaffirming the ministry’s statement issued on 9th March 2026, regarding Iran’s continued attacks, which will lead to further escalation and have serious consequences for relations at present and in the future, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has notified the military attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kingdom, the assistant military attaché, and three members of the mission staff to leave the Kingdom, and has declared them personae non gratae. They are required to depart the Kingdom within 24 hours.