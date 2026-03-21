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Iran fired missiles at Diego Garcia joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean: report

Missile launch highlights Tehran's growing military reach

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AFP
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This image realeased by the U.S. Navy shows an aerial view of Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
This image realeased by the U.S. Navy shows an aerial view of Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
AP

Iran recently fired two ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing US officials.

Neither missile hit the target, which is around 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) from Iranian territory, but the launch suggests that Tehran has missiles with longer ranges than previously thought, the report said. 

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Base in the middle of the Indian Ocean

One of the missiles failed in flight, and the other was hit by an interceptor fired from a US warship, though it was not clear if the missile was hit, The Journal reported. 

Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is one of two bases Britain is allowing the United States to use for "defensive" operations in Iran. 

American forces have stationed bombers and other equipment at the base, a key hub for Asia operations, including the US bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Britain has agreed to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after holding it since the 1960s, and maintains a lease for the base on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands.

US President Donald Trump has slammed the decision.

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