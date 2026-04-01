UK confirms additional air defence support for Gulf countries

Defence chief announces deployment of additional air defences to support Gulf partners
The UK Ministry of Defence has released an update confirming enhanced air defence support to Gulf partners amid ongoing regional tensions.
The announcement, made on March 31, 2026, details new deployments of UK air defence systems and personnel, successful defensive actions against Iranian drones, and continued multinational air operations.
The update emphasises the UK’s commitment to regional stability and the protection of partners in the Gulf.
Specific System Deployments: Sky Sabre air defence system – deployed to Saudi Arabia.
RAF Typhoon jets: deployment extended in Qatar.
Lightweight Multirole Launcher: now operational in Bahrain.
Rapid Sentry and ORCUS counter-drone systems: now operational in Kuwait.
Defensive action: RAF Regiment gunners operating in a high-threat area successfully downed multiple Iranian drones overnight.
UK Typhoon and F-35 jets, supported by Wildcat helicopters, conducted continued defensive missions overnight over Cyprus, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
This update reflects the UK’s proactive role in bolstering collective air and missile defence in the Middle East.
The deployments of advanced systems such as Sky Sabre (a land-based air defence system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and missiles) and counter-drone technologies indicate a focus on protecting key allies from aerial threats, particularly Iranian-origin drones.
The successful downing of drones by RAF Regiment personnel demonstrates active engagement in defence of regional airspace.
The involvement of Typhoon, F-35, and Wildcat assets across multiple locations underscores the scale and coordination of UK air power in support of partners.
No casualties or losses on the UK side were reported in the statement.