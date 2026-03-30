UK forces destroy 7 Iranian attack drones in one night amid Middle East tensions

UK deployments: Three RAF squadrons are active — Typhoons from 12 and 2 Squadrons (Qatar and Cyprus bases) and F-35Bs from 617 Squadron (Akrotiri). British pilots have already logged over 1,150 flight hours in these defensive missions.

Firsts for the RAF: F-35Bs scored their first-ever air-to-air kills in RAF service against Iranian drones over Jordan in early March. Ground-based RAF Regiment teams have now racked up dozens of drone intercepts, including a record 14 in a single night earlier this month, according to defence magazine Janes.