British counter-drone fighters hit multiple Iranian drones

RAF jets continue operations to protect UK interests across Qatar, Cyprus, UAE, Bahrain
The UK Ministry of Defence reported that overnight RAF jets continued air defence patrols to protect British interests and allies across Qatar, Cyprus, the UAE, and Bahrain.
A British counter-drone unit simultaneously shot down multiple Iranian drones following strikes on coalition bases in the region.
These actions form part of Britain’s strictly defensive role in the 2026 Iran conflict.
Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed UK forces are “taking down the drones” menacing bases and allies, with extra warplanes, radars, and systems sent to Qatar and Cyprus.
Healey told SkyNews: “All our actions are about defending UK interests and defending UK allies,” while ruling out offensive involvement.
The BBC outlined parallel consular efforts to support at least 200,000 British nationals in the Gulf, including registration drives and evacuation contingency planning after Iranian strikes hit airports and hotels.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged citizens to register while praising Armed Forces patrols.
The Guardian detailed additional Typhoon jets dispatched to Qatar and F-35 combat kills against Shahed drones over Jordan, plus counter-drone successes in Iraq, emphasising sustained reinforcement without direct strikes on Iran.
These updates affirm the UK’s focus on regional stability and protection amid escalating tensions.
GCC, UK hold emergency talks on Iran attacks
Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United Kingdom convened an extraordinary meeting to address the escalating crisis in the Middle East, particularly what they described as Iran’s “blatant aggression” and the activities of Tehran-backed regional proxies targeting Gulf states and Jordan.
During the discussions, ministers reaffirmed the importance of the GCC-UK strategic partnership established after the GCC-UK Summit held in November 2016 in Bahrain.
They highlighted growing cooperation across diplomacy, trade, and security.
They also welcomed progress in negotiations toward a comprehensive GCC-UK Free Trade Agreement, as per UAE news agency WAM.
The ministers also welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which strongly condemned attacks carried out by the Iran against the territories of GCC countries and Jordan.
According to the resolution, the strikes — which targeted residential neighbourhoods, oil installations, and other civilian infrastructure — constitute a violation of international law and pose a serious threat to regional and global security.
Officials warned that continued attacks on civilian areas and critical facilities risk further destabilising the region, emphasising the need for coordinated international action to prevent a wider conflict.