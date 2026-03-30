Kharg back on Trump’s mind: What seizing Iran’s oil lifeline could trigger

The reference to 1988 dates back to the final phase of the Iran-Iraq War, when the Gulf was engulfed in what became known as the “Tanker War” — a period marked by attacks on oil tankers and energy infrastructure that raised fears of a global supply shock.

Dubai: Donald Trump has revived an idea he first floated decades ago — as early as 1988 — telling the Financial Times on March 29 that he is still considering whether to seize Kharg Island , Iran’s key oil export hub.

It was in that context that a younger Donald Trump argued that if Washington was safeguarding Gulf oil flows, it should also “take the oil” — a transactional view that the US should benefit economically from its military role.

At the time, the United States had deployed forces to protect shipping lanes, bearing the military cost of securing the region. It was in that context that a younger Donald Trump — then a New York businessman — argued in paid newspaper advertisements that if Washington was safeguarding Gulf oil flows, it should also “take the oil” — a transactional view that the US should benefit economically from its military role.

Even then, Kharg Island stood at the centre of that logic. As Iran’s main oil export terminal and a prime target during the tanker war, it was the most obvious focal point of such thinking.

At the same time, some see the remarks as strategic signalling — an attempt to raise stakes and push negotiations, rather than an indication of imminent action.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.