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When the world’s arteries close: From Suez’s 8-year shutdown to the shadow blockade of Hormuz

What happened when the Suez Canal was blocked — and why it matters now

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
5 MIN READ
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An overview of the Suez Canal at Port Said showing a number of the blocking ships sunk to prevent use of the canal during the Arab-Israeli War. Egypt closed it from June 5, 1967, to June 5, 1975. The 1967 closure lasted eight years, with the canal acting as a frontline between Egypt and Israeli-occupied Sinai.
An overview of the Suez Canal at Port Said showing a number of the blocking ships sunk to prevent use of the canal during the Arab-Israeli War. Egypt closed it from June 5, 1967, to June 5, 1975. The 1967 closure lasted eight years, with the canal acting as a frontline between Egypt and Israeli-occupied Sinai.

The Suez Canal — one of the most critical trade routes on Earth — was effectively shut down for eight years, from 1967 to 1975.

It wasn’t an accident. It was war.

At the outbreak of the 1967 Arab–Israeli War, Egypt deliberately blocked the canal by sinking ships and laying mines, turning the waterway into a militarised frontline between Egyptian and Israeli forces.

What had once been a global shipping artery became a “no-man’s-land.”

Fifteen ships — the so-called “Yellow Fleet” — were stranded in the Great Bitter Lake for the entire duration, becoming a floating symbol of how geopolitics can freeze global trade overnight.

Why would a country block such a vital global route?

Because chokepoints are power.

Egypt’s move was strategic: deny Israel access, assert control, and weaponise geography.

The canal became less about commerce and more about leverage — an echo of earlier tensions during the Suez Crisis, when control over the canal triggered a global confrontation involving Britain, France, Israel, and the United States.

The lesson was clear then — and remains true today: whoever controls the chokepoint controls the flow of energy, goods, and influence.

The Suez Canal opened in 1869, financed by the French and Egyptian governments. The canal was operated by the Suez Company, an Egyptian-chartered company.

What finally led to the canal reopening in 1975?

It wasn’t a single event. It was a chain reaction.

1. War changed the calculus
The "October War" reshaped the battlefield and forced both sides toward negotiation.

2. Diplomacy created space
UN-backed ceasefires and disengagement agreements led to Israeli withdrawal from key positions along the canal’s west bank.

3. Superpower involvement mattered
The United States led a massive demining and clearing operation in 1974, removing wreckage and explosives that made the canal impassable.

4. Economic reality took over
Egypt, under President Anwar Sadat, needed to revive its economy and re-engage with global trade and Western partners.

On June 5, 1975 — exactly eight years after its closure — the canal reopened.

What changed during those eight years?

The world adapted.

With the canal closed, oil tankers were forced to take the much longer route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

That inefficiency triggered a major innovation cycle: the rise of supertankers large enough (very large crude carrier, VLCC) to make long-haul shipping economically viable.

In other words, disruption didn’t just pause the system — it reshaped it.

How does this connect to today’s tensions in the Strait of Hormuz?

The parallel is striking. The Strait of Hormuz is the modern equivalent of Suez — a natural, narrow passage through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply flows.

Unlike Suez in 1967, Hormuz has not been physically sealed for years.

But in recent conflicts, Iran has demonstrated something arguably more powerful: the ability to “virtually” block it.

Through drone strikes, tanker attacks, and military threats, shipping through Hormuz can become too risky or expensive to sustain. Insurance costs spike.

Traffic slows. Some vessels reroute entirely. The chokepoint doesn’t need to be closed.

It just needs to "feel" closed.

What would reopening Hormuz require if it were fully disrupted?

History suggests three familiar ingredients:

1. Military stabilisation
Just as in the 1970s, naval coalitions — often led by the United States and allies — would be needed to secure safe passage.

2. Diplomatic breakthrough
A ceasefire or broader regional de-escalation would be essential. Without political agreement, no amount of clearing operations can guarantee safety.

3. Physical and operational clearing
Mines, threats, and damaged infrastructure would need to be addressed—echoing the massive 1974 effort that reopened Suez.

What’s the deeper lesson across both Suez and Hormuz?

Energy systems built on chokepoints are inherently fragile.

Whether it’s Suez in 1967 or Hormuz today, the pattern is the same:

  • A geopolitical flashpoint emerges

  • A critical route becomes contested

  • Global supply chains seize or reroute

  • The world is forced to adapt

And in that adaptation lies the real story.

How does this tie into today’s energy transition?

Every disruption accelerates the search for alternatives.

The eight-year closure of Suez helped reshape global shipping. Today’s instability around Hormuz is doing something similar—but on a broader scale.

It is pushing nations, industries, and consumers to rethink dependence on fuels that must pass through vulnerable chokepoints.

In that sense, the “virtual blockade” of Hormuz is not just a geopolitical strategy. It is a signal.

A reminder that systems built on continuous flow can be interrupted — and that when they are, the world doesn’t just wait.

It evolves.

From Suez to Hormuz, the story is not just about waterways. It is about control, vulnerability, and transformation.

Because when the world’s arteries close — even briefly — the global system doesn’t simply pause. It begins to change.

Suez Canal Blockage: Timeline

1956 – The Suez Crisis (Full Closure)

  • Trigger: Nationalization by Gamal Abdel Nasser

  • Conflict: Invasion by the UK, France, and Israel

  • Impact: Canal shut down for ~5 months

  • Significance: First major geopolitical shutdown of the canal

1967–1975 – Longest closure in history

  • Trigger: 1967 Arab–Israeli War

  • Impact: Canal closed for 8 years

  • Notable: “Yellow Fleet” of trapped ships stranded in the canal

  • Reopened in 1975 after clearing mines and wreckage

2004–2016 – Minor Groundings & Disruptions

  • Several ships ran aground or experienced mechanical failures

  • Typically resolved within hours to a day

  • Highlighted narrowness and vulnerability of the canal

March 2021 – 'Ever Given' Crisis

  • Vessel: Ever Given

  • Cause: High winds + navigational issues

  • Impact: Canal blocked for 6 days

  • Effect: ~12% of global trade disrupted, hundreds of ships delayed

  • Became one of the most costly shipping incidents in history

2023–2024 – Red Sea Crisis spillover

  • Trigger: Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea linked to regional conflict

  • Impact: Not physically blocked, but traffic plunged

  • Many ships rerouted around Africa, avoiding the canal

2025–2026 – Ongoing regional tensions

  • Linked to instability involving Iran and Gulf conflicts

  • Impact: No full blockage, but heightened risk and insurance costs

  • Strategic chokepoints like Suez and Hormuz increasingly interconnected

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