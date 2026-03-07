Global trade’s lifelines: 6 shipping lanes that keep the world economy moving

Strait of Malacca

Between Malaysia and Indonesia, linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Vital artery for global energy and trade flows, especially for Asia. It handles ~29% of world maritime oil trade and is a key route for LNG and containers

~23.2-23.7 million bpd. Daily value: ~$1.86-1.90B

Affects Asian economies. Could trigger global supply chain chaos, higher fuel prices, and inflation. Rerouting around Indonesia adds weeks and costs. Environmental risks from spills in a biodiverse area.