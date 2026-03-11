Global oil shock over Iran War: Is the world heading toward $200 per barrel?

Just one week after the outbreak of military confrontation involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, global energy markets have entered a phase of severe volatility, marked by a sharp surge in oil prices. The price of crude oil jumped from around $60 per barrel to approximately $115 within just six days, reflecting not only fears of war but also growing concerns about disruptions to one of the world’s most critical energy arteries: the Strait of Hormuz.