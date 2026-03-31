Could the Hormuz crisis eclipse the 1970s oil shock?

Dubai: As the US-Iran conflict disrupts flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the question echoing across markets is stark: Could this become a bigger shock than the oil crises of the 1970s?

The 1973 oil crisis, triggered by an Arab embargo, is widely seen as one of the most severe energy shocks in modern history. Oil prices quadrupled, fuel shortages spread across Western economies, and inflation surged — tipping many countries into recession.

At the centre is the Strait of Hormuz — often described as the world’s most critical oil chokepoint — through which roughly a fifth of global oil supply normally passes. Disruptions here have immediate global consequences.

But as the BBC has often highlighted in its analysis of past oil shocks, the impact depends not just on the scale of disruption, but on how prepared the global system is to absorb it.

The United States is now a major oil producer. Strategic reserves held by major economies can be released in coordinated fashion. Energy efficiency has improved, and economies are somewhat less oil-intensive than they were five decades ago.

Unlike the 1970s, the risk is not confined to one region. Tensions are rising not just in Hormuz, but also in the Red Sea — raising fears of simultaneous disruptions to multiple global trade routes.

But if disruptions persist for weeks or months — or expand to other chokepoints — the world could face a shock that not only rivals the 1970s, but exceeds it in scale and speed.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.