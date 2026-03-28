US-Israel war on Iran, day 29: Trump says he really believes he's a peacemaker

UAE residents have received a mobile alert from the Ministry of Defence confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.

The message, sent across the UAE, thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.

Authorities urged residents to stay vigilant, follow safety guidance, and monitor official channels for any updates.

Earlier, the ministry that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities.