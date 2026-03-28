US-Israel war on Iran, day 29: Trump says he really believes he's a peacemaker

Trump says US economy will take off like a 'rocket ship' after Iran war
Highlights
The competent authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to two fire incidents near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), caused by debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defenses. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.
Authorities urge the public to rely on official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.
UAE residents have received a mobile alert from the Ministry of Defence confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The message, sent across the UAE, thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
Authorities urged residents to stay vigilant, follow safety guidance, and monitor official channels for any updates.
Earlier, the ministry that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities.
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Israel's military said early Saturday that Iran fired missiles targeting the country.
The latest missiles follow an earlier salvo that killed 1 person and injure more across Israel late Friday and into Saturday.
Sirens sounded in northern Israel, along the border with Lebanon, where rocket and drone attacks from Hezbollah have been constant during the war.
UAE air defences are engaging to incoming missiles and UAV's threat from Iran. The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) asserts that the sounds heard are the result of Air Defence Systems engaging missiles and the fighters are intercepting cruise missiles and UAV's.
An Iranian missile attack wounded at least 10 US service members and damaged several planes at a military base in Saudi Arabia, according to two US officials familiar with the situation.
Two of the troops were seriously wounded, one of the officials said. The attack on Prince Sultan Air Base damaged several US refueling aircraft, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.
The attack, which involved an Iranian missile as well as drones, comes a day after President Donald Trump said Iran has been “obliterated” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that “never in recorded history has a nation’s military been so quickly and so effectively neutralized.”
Satellite imagery that appeared to show the damage to the aircraft in the latest attack had been posted online. The attack was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.
Israeli army says it has launched a "wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Beirut" and issued an evacuation warning for several neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) also reported Israel strikes on south Beirut’s Tahouitet Al-Ghadir area, and the east.
The president made the comment when he was asked what he would like his legacy to be. He responded by saying that "it doesn't sound right for me to say this, but I'd love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker."
He added: "I really believe I'm a peacemaker. It doesn't seem it right now, but I think I'm a peacemaker."
The president said in his speech at the FII Priority Summit in Miami that economic growth would surge once the war ends, suggesting that the world would benefit from Iran no longer pursuing nuclear weapons or using terrorist proxies.
"And I think you're going to see a rocket ship, because we won't have that dark cloud hanging over our head," Trump said.
The president played down recent declines in the stock market, saying "It hasn't been that bad" and that he thought oil prices were going to be higher than they are now.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Friday night that he will be meeting with his Egyptian, Saudi and Pakistani counterparts in Pakistan over the weekend regarding the war in Iran.
Fidan was asked about Turkey’s role in the war during an interview with private news channel A Haber, where he said telephone diplomacy was ongoing and that they were currently in the middle of a “difficult and painful” process.
He also added that Turkey was working to prevent the escalation of mistrust between Iran and its Gulf neighbors, who are under attack by Tehran.
“That’s exactly the scenario Israel wants, for the Muslim countries engaging in a long-term regional war,” Fidan said.
The IAEA is looking into the damage caused by a strike on Iran’s Shahid Rezayee Nejad Yellow Cake Production Facility in Yazd province. The agency said on X that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported.
Earlier on Friday, the US and Israel launched multiple attacks on industrial and nuclear sites in Iran just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Israel struck two of his country’s largest steel factories, a power plant and nuclear sites, among other infrastructure that were hit earlier in the day.
“Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes,” he wrote on X.
The US and Israel launched multiple attacks on industrial and nuclear sites in Iran just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.
Day 28: Rubio says US expects victory in weeks after G7 talks
Day 27: Trump insists Iran is ‘begging’ to make a deal, not him
Day 26: US preparing to deploy 1,000 troops to Middle East
Day 25: UAE intercepts threats from Iran ; 1dead, 5 hurt in Bahrain
Day 24: Netanyahu speaks with Trump, vows to protect Israel's interests
Day 23: Trump gives Iran 48 hours to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Day 22: Trump says US considering ‘winding down’ war
Day 21: UK to let US use bases for strikes on Iran threats
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg