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US-Israel war on Iran, day 29: Trump says he really believes he's a peacemaker

Trump says US economy will take off like a 'rocket ship' after Iran war

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US-Israel-Iran war
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US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
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UAE authorities have reassured residents that the situation is safe after air defences intercepted missile and drone threats amid escalating regional conflict. A nationwide alert confirmed normal activities can resume, while urging vigilance. Meanwhile, missile exchanges, strikes and attacks across Israel, Iran and neighbouring countries highlight intensifying tensions and growing risks to regional security and stability. Follow this live blog for the latest updates:

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Abu Dhabi authorities manage fires near KEZAD after missile interception

The competent authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to two fire incidents near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), caused by debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defenses. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Authorities urge the public to rely on official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones, residents alerted safe

UAE residents have received a mobile alert from the Ministry of Defence confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.

The message, sent across the UAE, thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.

Authorities urged residents to stay vigilant, follow safety guidance, and monitor official channels for any updates.

Earlier, the ministry that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities.

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Iran launches more missiles targeting Israel

Israel's military said early Saturday that Iran fired missiles targeting the country.

The latest missiles follow an earlier salvo that killed 1 person and injure more across Israel late Friday and into Saturday.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel, along the border with Lebanon, where rocket and drone attacks from Hezbollah have been constant during the war.

UAE air defences intercepting missiles, drone threats from Iran 

UAE air defences are engaging to incoming missiles and UAV's threat from Iran. The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) asserts that the sounds heard are the result of Air Defence Systems engaging missiles and the fighters are intercepting cruise missiles and UAV's.

10 US service members, several refuelling aircraft damaged in Saudi air base 

An Iranian missile attack wounded at least 10 US service members and damaged several planes at a military base in Saudi Arabia, according to two US officials familiar with the situation.

Two of the troops were seriously wounded, one of the officials said. The attack on Prince Sultan Air Base damaged several US refueling aircraft, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.

The attack, which involved an Iranian missile as well as drones, comes a day after President Donald Trump said Iran has been “obliterated” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that “never in recorded history has a nation’s military been so quickly and so effectively neutralized.”

Satellite imagery that appeared to show the damage to the aircraft in the latest attack had been posted online. The attack was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

IDF launches fresh wave of strikes vs Hezbollah targets in southern Beirut

Israeli army says it has launched a "wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Beirut" and issued an evacuation warning for several neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) also reported Israel strikes on south Beirut’s Tahouitet Al-Ghadir area, and the east.

Trump says he really believes he's a peacemaker

The president made the comment when he was asked what he would like his legacy to be. He responded by saying that "it doesn't sound right for me to say this, but I'd love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker."

He added: "I really believe I'm a peacemaker. It doesn't seem it right now, but I think I'm a peacemaker."

Trump says economy will take off like a 'rocket ship' after Iran war

The president said in his speech at the FII Priority Summit in Miami that economic growth would surge once the war ends, suggesting that the world would benefit from Iran no longer pursuing nuclear weapons or using terrorist proxies.

"And I think you're going to see a rocket ship, because we won't have that dark cloud hanging over our head," Trump said.

The president played down recent declines in the stock market, saying "It hasn't been that bad" and that he thought oil prices were going to be higher than they are now.

Turkey to hold regional talks on Iran conflict this weekend

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Friday night that he will be meeting with his Egyptian, Saudi and Pakistani counterparts in Pakistan over the weekend regarding the war in Iran.

Fidan was asked about Turkey’s role in the war during an interview with private news channel A Haber, where he said telephone diplomacy was ongoing and that they were currently in the middle of a “difficult and painful” process.

He also added that Turkey was working to prevent the escalation of mistrust between Iran and its Gulf neighbors, who are under attack by Tehran.

“That’s exactly the scenario Israel wants, for the Muslim countries engaging in a long-term regional war,” Fidan said.

IAEA investigates damages caused by strike on Iran facility

The IAEA is looking into the damage caused by a strike on Iran’s Shahid Rezayee Nejad Yellow Cake Production Facility in Yazd province. The agency said on X that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported.

Earlier on Friday, the US and Israel launched multiple attacks on industrial and nuclear sites in Iran just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.

Iran vows ‘HEAVY price’ for strikes on industrial sites

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Israel struck two of his country’s largest steel factories, a power plant and nuclear sites, among other infrastructure that were hit earlier in the day.

“Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes,” he wrote on X.

The US and Israel launched multiple attacks on industrial and nuclear sites in Iran just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Karishma Nandkeolyar and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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