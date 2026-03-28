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Abu Dhabi authorities respond to two fire incidents after Iran missile

Abu Dhabi authorities manage fires near KEZAD after missile interception

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi authorities are actively handling two separate fire incidents in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) area.

The fires were triggered by debris resulting from the successful interception of a ballistic missile by UAE air defenses.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that all necessary emergency teams and equipment have been deployed to contain the fires and ensure public safety. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents are advised to follow official updates and safety instructions.

Further information will be provided as the situation develops.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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