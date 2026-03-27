UAE warns workers: Do not film incidents or handle debris

MoHRE safety guide: New guidelines highlight alerts, safety steps and legal risks
New guide highlights precautions, alerts, and responsible behaviour.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, has released the Safety and Awareness Guide for Workers. The guide covers key topics such as debris management, early warning systems, social responsibility, and rules around photography and publication.
It provides detailed instructions on handling falling objects and alerts, stressing compliance with official guidelines and prohibiting the photographing or sharing of accident sites or misleading content.
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Following these guidelines helps enhance safety and protect everyone.
Workers are advised not to approach, touch, or photograph any debris or objects resulting from aerial interceptions. Handling such objects should be left to the appropriate authorities, as seemingly harmless items can pose serious risks. Any incidents should be reported immediately by calling 999.
The Public Prosecutor warns against photographing, publishing, or sharing images and videos of accident sites or damage on digital platforms. Sharing fabricated or manipulated content using artificial intelligence or other digital techniques is strictly prohibited. Violations may lead to legal accountability under UAE law.
Upon receiving alerts, individuals should remain indoors, away from windows and open areas, and follow all instructions from authorities carefully. Staying vigilant and adhering to official guidance ensures personal safety and aids authorities in managing incidents effectively.
The UAE stresses that safety is a shared responsibility. Individuals must not engage with attempts to solicit information, photographs, or videos of incidents in exchange for money or other forms of payment. Such actions endanger public safety and carry legal consequences.
Adhering to these guidelines enhances safety for all.