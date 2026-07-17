Ahmedabad-bound aircraft cleared after security sweep found no explosives
An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad was delayed by more than five hours after a hoax bomb threat was discovered on board the aircraft at Bengaluru airport on Thursday evening.
Flight 6E 6423 had been scheduled to depart Bengaluru for Ahmedabad at 8pm but was immediately grounded after a threatening note was found inside the aircraft, according to airline sources.
IndiGo said security personnel followed all required procedures and carried out a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft.
“A hoax bomb note was discovered on IndiGo flight 6E 6423, operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad and scheduled to depart at 20:00,” airline sources told ANI. “All standard operating procedures and security protocols were strictly followed.”
The aircraft was cleared to resume operations after security teams completed mandatory safety checks and found no threat.
The flight eventually departed Bengaluru at 1.21am on Friday, more than five hours behind schedule.
Authorities have not disclosed where the note was found or who may have placed it on board. Further details about the incident are awaited.