Travellers holding tickets on the affected routes will receive full refunds, offering some relief at a time when regional air travel remains sensitive to sudden schedule changes. Bookings made through agents will be transferred into a credit shell, while direct bookings through the airline’s website or app can be refunded via the same channel.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation. These decisions are never taken lightly and are driven by operational circumstances beyond our control. Despite these challenges, our commitment remains unwavering. We continue to serve our eight destinations in India through our operational base in Dammam, supported by nearly 500 dedicated Jazeera employees who are working tirelessly to deliver a safe and reliable travel experience. Our focus remains on maintaining connectivity and providing the best possible service to our passengers during this time,” said Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.