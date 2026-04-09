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Jazeera Airways halts select India routes till May 15, refunds issued

Passengers to get full refunds as airline suspends routes till May 15

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Jazeera Airways
Jazeera Airways
Jazeera Airways

Dubai: Passengers planning travel between Kuwait and several Indian cities are facing disruptions after Jazeera Airways pulled services across nine routes, with cancellations running for over a month amid operational challenges.

The airline said flights to and from Coimbatore, Goa, Kannur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli and Vijayawada will remain suspended from April 10 through May 15. The move affects both outbound and inbound travel, hitting a mix of leisure and high-volume expatriate corridors that typically see steady demand from Gulf-based Indian residents.

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Refunds and rebooking clarity

Travellers holding tickets on the affected routes will receive full refunds, offering some relief at a time when regional air travel remains sensitive to sudden schedule changes. Bookings made through agents will be transferred into a credit shell, while direct bookings through the airline’s website or app can be refunded via the same channel.

The airline has urged passengers flying to other Indian destinations to verify schedules before heading to the airport, reflecting ongoing adjustments to its network.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation. These decisions are never taken lightly and are driven by operational circumstances beyond our control. Despite these challenges, our commitment remains unwavering. We continue to serve our eight destinations in India through our operational base in Dammam, supported by nearly 500 dedicated Jazeera employees who are working tirelessly to deliver a safe and reliable travel experience. Our focus remains on maintaining connectivity and providing the best possible service to our passengers during this time,” said Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways.

Maintaining routes via Dammam helps preserve connectivity, though it may mean longer travel times or fewer direct options for passengers accustomed to Kuwait departures.

What travellers should watch

Airlines across the region have been recalibrating schedules in response to shifting operational conditions, leading to more last-minute changes. Passengers are advised to stay informed about flight status, especially on routes with high seasonal traffic.

The current suspension stretches into mid-May, a period that often coincides with peak travel demand from expatriates, raising the likelihood of tighter seat availability and higher fares on alternative carriers.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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