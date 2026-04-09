Passengers to get full refunds as airline suspends routes till May 15
Dubai: Passengers planning travel between Kuwait and several Indian cities are facing disruptions after Jazeera Airways pulled services across nine routes, with cancellations running for over a month amid operational challenges.
The airline said flights to and from Coimbatore, Goa, Kannur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli and Vijayawada will remain suspended from April 10 through May 15. The move affects both outbound and inbound travel, hitting a mix of leisure and high-volume expatriate corridors that typically see steady demand from Gulf-based Indian residents.
Travellers holding tickets on the affected routes will receive full refunds, offering some relief at a time when regional air travel remains sensitive to sudden schedule changes. Bookings made through agents will be transferred into a credit shell, while direct bookings through the airline’s website or app can be refunded via the same channel.
The airline has urged passengers flying to other Indian destinations to verify schedules before heading to the airport, reflecting ongoing adjustments to its network.
“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation. These decisions are never taken lightly and are driven by operational circumstances beyond our control. Despite these challenges, our commitment remains unwavering. We continue to serve our eight destinations in India through our operational base in Dammam, supported by nearly 500 dedicated Jazeera employees who are working tirelessly to deliver a safe and reliable travel experience. Our focus remains on maintaining connectivity and providing the best possible service to our passengers during this time,” said Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways.
Maintaining routes via Dammam helps preserve connectivity, though it may mean longer travel times or fewer direct options for passengers accustomed to Kuwait departures.
Airlines across the region have been recalibrating schedules in response to shifting operational conditions, leading to more last-minute changes. Passengers are advised to stay informed about flight status, especially on routes with high seasonal traffic.
The current suspension stretches into mid-May, a period that often coincides with peak travel demand from expatriates, raising the likelihood of tighter seat availability and higher fares on alternative carriers.