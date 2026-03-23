Air India and Air India Express to operate 24 flights between India, GCC on March 24

Non-scheduled services added alongside regular flights to ease travel
Dubai: Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 24 flights, both scheduled and non-scheduled, between India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on March 24, 2026.
The airlines will run 10 additional non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and local airport conditions. These flights have received all necessary approvals from Indian and local authorities.
Alongside these, regular scheduled services will continue between India and Jeddah, with a total of 10 flights. Air India will operate one return flight from Delhi and two from Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode.
Air India Express will also run four scheduled flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Muscat.
Air India confirmed that all its services to North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions will operate as per their regular schedules. Passengers are advised to check flight timings and availability before travelling.
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