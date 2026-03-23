GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Air India and Air India Express to operate 24 flights between India, GCC on March 24

Non-scheduled services added alongside regular flights to ease travel

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Scheduled and extra flights connect India with UAE, Jeddah, and Muscat. [Illustrative image]
Scheduled and extra flights connect India with UAE, Jeddah, and Muscat. [Illustrative image]

Dubai: Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 24 flights, both scheduled and non-scheduled, between India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on March 24, 2026.

The airlines will run 10 additional non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and local airport conditions. These flights have received all necessary approvals from Indian and local authorities.

Alongside these, regular scheduled services will continue between India and Jeddah, with a total of 10 flights. Air India will operate one return flight from Delhi and two from Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode.

Air India Express will also run four scheduled flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Muscat.

Air India confirmed that all its services to North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions will operate as per their regular schedules. Passengers are advised to check flight timings and availability before travelling.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
air india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Extra services planned to help passengers amid temporary route disruptions.

AI, AIX to run 48 flights between India, GCC on Mar 16

2m read
The changes affect flights scheduled between 16 and 28 March 2026.

IndiGo limits Dubai and Middle East flights today

2m read
Air India, Air India Express expand UAE, Saudi flights

Air India, Air India Express expand UAE, Saudi flights

2m read
Check Air India and Air India Express UAE flights today; scheduled and non-scheduled ops.

78 Air India flights to UAE and West Asia on March 13

2m read