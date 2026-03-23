Air India and Air India Express to operate 24 flights between India, GCC on March 24

The airlines will run 10 additional non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to slot availability and local airport conditions. These flights have received all necessary approvals from Indian and local authorities.

Alongside these, regular scheduled services will continue between India and Jeddah, with a total of 10 flights. Air India will operate one return flight from Delhi and two from Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode.

Air India confirmed that all its services to North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions will operate as per their regular schedules. Passengers are advised to check flight timings and availability before travelling.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.