GCC leaders meet in Jeddah to discuss Iran war and regional security

The war has seen key energy infrastructure in all six GCC states damaged, with US-linked f irms and other civilian infrastructure , as well as military installations, also targeted.

A Gulf official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the meeting aimed to craft a response to the thousands of Iranian missile and drone attacks Gulf states have faced since the US and Israel launched the war with strikes on Iran on February 28.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is hosting an exceptional meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Jeddah on Tuesday, the first in-person meeting of Gulf leaders since their states became a front in the Iran war two months ago.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah arrived in Jeddah to attend the summit, Saudi state media reported. It was unclear who would represent Oman, the remaining member of the GCC along with Saudi Arabia, which hosts the council’s headquarters.

Attacks have subsided since the US and Iran entered a ceasefire on April 8, though Gulf capitals remain wary of resumed conflict, with US-Iran talks for a permanent deal to end the conflict so far inconclusive.

“I expected such a weak position from the Arab League, and I am not surprised by it, but I have not expected it from the GCC, and I am surprised by it.”

“It is true that, logistically, the GCC countries supported each other, but politically and militarily, I think their position was the weakest in history,” Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, told a conference in the UAE on Monday.

The GCC has faced some criticism from the UAE over what it said has been an inadequate response to the war.

“We are very keen to see an end to this war that is sustainable, that takes into account all of our concerns in the region and beyond,” Ansari added.

Peace talks between the United States and Iran to comprehensively end the war and fully reopen the vital strait have so far proven inconclusive since a ceasefire came into force on April 8.

The White House said on Monday that it was examining Iran’s latest proposal to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed for two months since the start of the Middle East war.

“We do not want to see a return to hostilities in the region anytime soon; we do not want to see a frozen conflict that ends up being thawed every time there is a political reason,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said at a press conference.

Ahead of the meeting, Qatar on Tuesday cautioned against the possibility of a “frozen conflict” in the Gulf, as talks between the US and Iran for a peace deal appeared at an impasse.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.