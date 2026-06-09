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Planning Thailand travel? Air India–THAI deal could change your trip

Air India–Thai Airways pact expands routes across Asia, Europe, North America

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Air India–THAI partnership set to boost India–Thailand travel plans
Air India–THAI partnership set to boost India–Thailand travel plans

Planning a Thailand getaway could soon become easier and more flexible as Air India and Thai Airways International (THAI) move to strengthen their partnership, aiming to expand global connectivity and travel options.

The two carriers have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance air connectivity between India, Thailand, and onward international destinations.

The agreement builds on their existing interline partnership and is designed to offer smoother travel experiences across combined networks.

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More travel routes ahead?

Signed on June 7, 2026, on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the MoU sets the stage for a proposed codeshare agreement in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Once implemented, the partnership is expected to expand route choices and improve convenience for passengers travelling across Asia, Europe and North America.

Wider access across global routes

Under the planned arrangement, Air India and THAI will place their ‘AI’ and ‘TG’ codes on select flights between India and Thailand, as well as additional international services.

This would allow passengers to connect more seamlessly to a wider range of destinations through both airlines’ networks.

Airlines highlight stronger regional ties

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the partnership reflects growing India–Thailand links in tourism, trade and business travel, adding that deeper airline cooperation will improve global connectivity and customer choice.

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri said the agreement marks a key step in strengthening regional connectivity while supporting economic growth and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationsair indiatravel

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