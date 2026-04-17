New interline agreement opens access to 30+ destinations across Canada and the US
Air India has entered into a new interline partnership with WestJet, Canada’s leading leisure carrier, aimed at expanding connectivity between India and North America via Toronto and Vancouver.
The agreement allows passengers to book single-ticket itineraries across both airlines, offering seamless onward connections, coordinated baggage handling, and simplified travel across North America.
Through the partnership, Air India customers travelling to Toronto or Vancouver can connect onward with WestJet to more than 30 destinations, including 17 cities in Canada and 14 in the United States.
Canadian destinations include Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax, Regina, Saskatoon, Victoria and others, while US cities include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Orlando, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa and more.
Additional connectivity to destinations such as Halifax, Calgary and St. John’s is also available via Air India’s European gateways, including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol.
Air India said the partnership strengthens growing travel demand between India and Canada, driven by strong people-to-people ties and trade links.
Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Air India, said the agreement makes travel across North America “more accessible and effortless” with simplified booking and wider destination choice.
WestJet’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill said the partnership significantly expands access between India and Canada, improving end-to-end travel connectivity.
Air India currently operates 17 weekly non-stop flights to Canada, including 10 to Toronto and 7 to Vancouver.
The airline also runs 75 weekly services to its European gateways, supporting onward WestJet connections.
Interline itineraries are now available via Air India’s website, mobile app and travel agents worldwide.