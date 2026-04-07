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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns: reports

Neither the airline nor its parent Tata Group has issued an official statement

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AFP
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New Zealand-born Wilson who took over Air India in 2022.
New Zealand-born Wilson who took over Air India in 2022.
AFP

New Delhi: The chief executive of Indian carrier Air India, Campbell Wilson, has resigned from his position, local media reported Tuesday.

The reports did not specify the reasons for Wilson's resignation, but the airline has come under increased regulatory scrutiny in recent months following safety-related incidents and operational disruptions.

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New Zealand-born Wilson, who took over in 2022 following the airline's privatisation, submitted his resignation before the end of his five-year term, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Neither the airline nor its parent Tata Group has issued an official statement on the matter.

Indian media outlets said Wilson is expected to remain in his role during a transition period while a successor is found.

During his tenure, efforts to modernise the fleet, improve service standards and integrate operations have faced headwinds, including supply chain disruptions, aircraft delivery delays and rising costs.

But the major setback during Wilson's tenure was the crash of Air India Flight 171 in June 2025.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing all but one of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground.

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