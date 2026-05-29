Infosys CEO salary up 2.5% to nearly $8.7m in 2026: Full pay revealed

Stock awards dominate pay as Salil Parekh’s rupee package rises, dollar value slips
Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys, earned a total remuneration of ₹826 million in fiscal year 2026, slightly higher than ₹806 million in FY25, according to the company’s annual report.
A Reuters report said Parekh received a fixed salary of ₹79.7 million along with bonuses worth ₹233.5 million. His current five-year term is set to end in March next year, and the report did not indicate whether it will be extended. He is Infosys’ longest-serving non-founder CEO.
A significant portion of Parekh’s remuneration came from exercised restricted stock units (RSUs), which remained the largest component of his overall compensation package.
The Bengaluru-based IT services company said he earned ₹507.5 million through stock option-related perquisites in FY26, compared with ₹495 million in the previous year.
His fixed salary stood at ₹85 million, while variable pay and incentives amounted to ₹233.5 million.
During the year, Parekh exercised 2,72,400 RSUs under the 2015 plan and 64,690 RSUs under the 2019 scheme, according to the annual report.
Although his earnings rose in rupee terms, Parekh’s compensation fell in dollar terms due to currency depreciation. He earned $9.44 million in FY25 and $7.9 million in FY24, with the FY26 figure impacted by a nearly 10% fall in the rupee against the US dollar.
The disclosure comes as India’s $315-billion IT industry continues to face pressure from slowing global demand and rising artificial intelligence-led disruption.
Indian IT stocks recently hit a three-year low after OpenAI announced a new services-focused venture.
Infosys has forecast revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5% for FY27, below analyst expectations of 2% to 4%. The company reported 3.1% growth for FY26, broadly in line with estimates.
At rival Tata Consultancy Services, CEO K Krithivasan earned $2.96 million in FY26. Other major IT firms, including HCLTech and Wipro, are yet to publish their annual results.