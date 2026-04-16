Airline reshuffles leadership with new chairman and CEO to steer growth
Dubai: Turkish Airlines has reshaped its leadership structure, appointing a new chairman and chief executive as it moves to align management with its next phase of growth.
The airline named Prof. Murat Şeker as Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, while Ahmet Olmuştur takes over as Chief Executive Officer, marking a transition within the carrier’s senior leadership.
The changes come as the airline continues to expand its global footprint and refine its commercial strategy in a competitive aviation market.
Prof. Şeker steps into the chairman role after serving as Chief Financial Officer since 2016, where he oversaw financing, treasury operations, procurement and investor relations.
His background spans international and domestic financial institutions, including roles at the World Bank and Ziraat Bank, alongside board positions within Turkish Airlines’ wider ecosystem such as Turkish Technic and SunExpress.
Ahmet Olmuştur has been appointed CEO after leading the airline’s commercial operations in recent years, including sales, marketing and revenue management.
His career at Turkish Airlines began in 2000 at the call centre, followed by roles across revenue management, pricing and global distribution, before moving into senior leadership.
The progression reflects a long-term internal succession, with experience across customer-facing and operational functions.
Olmuştur has played a central role in shaping route network planning, pricing strategy and the airline’s loyalty programme, areas that remain critical to revenue growth and passenger retention, the airline said in a statement.
The airline stated that the new structure is designed to support its long-term objectives, backed by a focus on human capital and service delivery.
The appointments place operational and commercial experience at the centre of decision-making, with both executives having spent significant parts of their careers within the organisation.