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Turkish Airlines appoints new CEO and chairman

Airline reshuffles leadership with new chairman and CEO to steer growth

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Ahmet Olmustur and Murat Seker
Ahmet Olmustur and Murat Seker
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Dubai: Turkish Airlines has reshaped its leadership structure, appointing a new chairman and chief executive as it moves to align management with its next phase of growth.

The airline named Prof. Murat Şeker as Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, while Ahmet Olmuştur takes over as Chief Executive Officer, marking a transition within the carrier’s senior leadership.

The changes come as the airline continues to expand its global footprint and refine its commercial strategy in a competitive aviation market.

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Leadership transition at the top

Prof. Şeker steps into the chairman role after serving as Chief Financial Officer since 2016, where he oversaw financing, treasury operations, procurement and investor relations.

His background spans international and domestic financial institutions, including roles at the World Bank and Ziraat Bank, alongside board positions within Turkish Airlines’ wider ecosystem such as Turkish Technic and SunExpress.

CEO role goes to commercial head

Ahmet Olmuştur has been appointed CEO after leading the airline’s commercial operations in recent years, including sales, marketing and revenue management.

His career at Turkish Airlines began in 2000 at the call centre, followed by roles across revenue management, pricing and global distribution, before moving into senior leadership.

The progression reflects a long-term internal succession, with experience across customer-facing and operational functions.

Olmuştur has played a central role in shaping route network planning, pricing strategy and the airline’s loyalty programme, areas that remain critical to revenue growth and passenger retention, the airline said in a statement.

The airline stated that the new structure is designed to support its long-term objectives, backed by a focus on human capital and service delivery.

The appointments place operational and commercial experience at the centre of decision-making, with both executives having spent significant parts of their careers within the organisation.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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