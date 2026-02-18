GOLD/FOREX
Emirates Group CFO Michael Doersam to step down

Emirates says strategic direction remains unchanged despite leadership exit

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Michael Doersam, Chief Financial Officer at Emirates Group.
Michael Doersam, Chief Financial Officer at Emirates Group.
Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Group confirmed that its Chief Financial and Group Services Officer, Michael Doersam will step down from his role at the end of June 2026.

In a statement to Gulf News, the company said, “We can confirm that Michael Doersam, Emirates Group’s chief financial and group services officer, has announced his plan to step down from his role at the end of June 2026 for family reasons.”

Doersam’s successor will be announced in due course. “The Emirates Group’s strategic direction and commitment to deliver value to our stakeholders remain unchanged,” it stated.

Reports of Doersam’s departure first emerged on Bloomberg.

Doersam has been one of the most senior executives at the Dubai-based aviation giant, overseeing the group’s financial strategy during a period of intense turbulence and recovery for the global aviation industry.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
