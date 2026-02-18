Emirates says strategic direction remains unchanged despite leadership exit
Dubai: Emirates Group confirmed that its Chief Financial and Group Services Officer, Michael Doersam will step down from his role at the end of June 2026.
In a statement to Gulf News, the company said, “We can confirm that Michael Doersam, Emirates Group’s chief financial and group services officer, has announced his plan to step down from his role at the end of June 2026 for family reasons.”
Doersam’s successor will be announced in due course. “The Emirates Group’s strategic direction and commitment to deliver value to our stakeholders remain unchanged,” it stated.
Reports of Doersam’s departure first emerged on Bloomberg.
Doersam has been one of the most senior executives at the Dubai-based aviation giant, overseeing the group’s financial strategy during a period of intense turbulence and recovery for the global aviation industry.