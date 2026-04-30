Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, said the new route reflects shifting global trade patterns. “Our freighter service to Toronto is an important milestone as we continue to strategically expand our fleet and network in line with evolving trade corridors,” he said.

“This new service provides shippers with direct, reliable access to one of the world’s most expansive cargo networks,” said Kurush Minocher, Chief Commercial Officer at Toronto Pearson International Airport. He added that the airport handles around 45 per cent of Canada’s total air cargo.

The expansion also aligns with Emirates SkyCargo’s broader growth strategy. The carrier operates a global network across six continents and is scaling up its dedicated freighter fleet, having added four new Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft since March this year, with six more expected to join in 2026.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.