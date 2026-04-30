Weekly cargo flight adds 100 tonnes capacity, links Canada, UAE and Europe
Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has launched a new weekly freighter service to Toronto Pearson Airport, expanding cargo capacity between the UAE and Canada.
The dedicated cargo freighter will operate once a week, adding around 100 tonnes of export capacity from Canada to the existing cargo carried in the belly holds of passenger aircraft.
Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, said the new route reflects shifting global trade patterns. “Our freighter service to Toronto is an important milestone as we continue to strategically expand our fleet and network in line with evolving trade corridors,” he said.
He added that exports from Canada to the UAE have been rising steadily, growing 24 per cent year-on-year between 2023 and 2024, driven by strong bilateral ties and improved air connectivity.
The new service will depart from Dubai World Central every Friday, stopping in Amsterdam Airport Schiphol before continuing to Toronto. On the return leg, the aircraft will fly directly back to Dubai.
The Amsterdam stop is strategically significant. It allows Emirates SkyCargo to connect shipments between Canada and Europe, effectively linking three major markets — the UAE, EU and Canada — on a single route.
“This new service provides shippers with direct, reliable access to one of the world’s most expansive cargo networks,” said Kurush Minocher, Chief Commercial Officer at Toronto Pearson International Airport. He added that the airport handles around 45 per cent of Canada’s total air cargo.
The service is expected to support exports of high-value and time-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals, fresh produce and electronics. These types of shipments often require specialised handling — including temperature-controlled environments — to ensure they arrive in optimal condition.
Between Amsterdam and Toronto, the aircraft will also carry goods, such as medicines and perishables, from Europe to Canada, further strengthening supply chains across the Atlantic.
Emirates SkyCargo said it will leverage its specialised logistics solutions to ensure faster and more efficient delivery, helping businesses build more “agile” supply chains.
The move builds on Emirates’ long-standing cargo operations in Canada. Since 2023, the airline has transported more than 11,000 tonnes of export cargo from the country, supported by passenger flights to Toronto and, more recently, Montreal.
The expansion also aligns with Emirates SkyCargo’s broader growth strategy. The carrier operates a global network across six continents and is scaling up its dedicated freighter fleet, having added four new Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft since March this year, with six more expected to join in 2026.