Five days in Bangkok and Khao Yai

The surroundings were also irresistible to the digital creators travelling with us, which was how I acquired another role on this trip. “Can you take a video?” Of course. Then another. And, on occasion, a third. I discovered that the apparently spontaneous travel video involves more precision than viewers might imagine. Walk here. Start again. Hold the phone this way. Wait until nobody walks behind. Try once more. As a journalist among influencers, I became an occasional camerawoman. I can now watch a perfectly effortless ten-second travel reel with considerably greater appreciation for the person standing outside the frame.