UAE brings joy to Gaza with mass wedding amid ongoing humanitarian efforts

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 spreads joy to 500 couples in Gaza
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting the people of Gaza, saying its humanitarian efforts will continue regardless of changing global priorities.
In a post on X on Saturday, Gargash said the UAE continues to prioritise humanitarian support for Gaza and its people, even as the world's attention shifts to other developments and crises.His remarks followed a mass wedding organised under the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza on Friday, bringing together 500 brides and grooms and their families in a celebration intended to offer hope to Palestinians facing difficult humanitarian conditions.“While the world is preoccupied with developments and crises, Gaza and its people remain at the heart of the UAE and its humanitarian giving,” Gargash wrote.
“Amid the suffering, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 brought joy to 500 brides and grooms and their families, reaffirming that humanitarian giving goes beyond alleviating pain to restoring smiles and reviving hope for a better tomorrow.”Gargash said the UAE's longstanding commitment to humanitarian assistance would not be affected by shifting global priorities or international developments.“
The UAE's humanitarian commitment is a noble legacy and an unwavering approach, guided neither by news headlines nor by the world's shifting priorities,” he added.The mass wedding, held on Friday, November 6, at the Gaza Maritime Club on the Mediterranean coast, brought together newlyweds, relatives and thousands of residents for a celebration organised with Emirati support.
The event was part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE's humanitarian initiative to assist Palestinians in Gaza. It was supported by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work. Ahmed Soufa Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the foundation, conveyed congratulations from Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of its Board of Trustees, in a recorded message broadcast during the ceremony.
He wished the newlyweds happiness and a future free from the suffering associated with the conflict in Gaza, reaffirming the UAE's solidarity with Palestinian families.Thousands of residents gathered at the venue to welcome the wedding procession, with families and friends joining the couples for celebrations that offered a rare moment of happiness in the war-battered territory.
The wedding took place shortly after Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 completed three years of humanitarian work in Gaza. Launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the operation has delivered food, medical supplies, shelter materials and other assistance to Palestinians.
According to the Emirates News Agency, aid provided through the initiative has exceeded 136,000 tonnes, valued at more than $4.16 billion.