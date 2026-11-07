UAE brings joy to Gaza with mass wedding amid ongoing humanitarian efforts

In a post on X on Saturday, Gargash said the UAE continues to prioritise humanitarian support for Gaza and its people, even as the world's attention shifts to other developments and crises.His remarks followed a mass wedding organised under the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza on Friday, bringing together 500 brides and grooms and their families in a celebration intended to offer hope to Palestinians facing difficult humanitarian conditions.“While the world is preoccupied with developments and crises, Gaza and its people remain at the heart of the UAE and its humanitarian giving,” Gargash wrote.