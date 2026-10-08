UAE water projects in Gaza: 121 wells, six desalination plants and 37 tankers

Operation Galant Knight 3 expands drinking water supplies to displaced families
The UAE has drilled 121 water wells and built six desalination plants to help provide clean water to Palestinians in Gaza, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Galant Knight 3.
The projects aim to ease water shortages affecting around two million people in the Gaza Strip, including families who have been displaced by the war.
The 121 wells are estimated to benefit around 600,000 people, while the UAE has also provided 37 water tankers to support the transportation and distribution of water across different areas.
The latest delivery of water tankers took place in September 2026.
In December 2023, the UAE began supplying desalinated water to approximately one million displaced Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza.
The water was delivered through pipelines connected to six desalination plants established on the Egyptian side of the border under Operation Galant Knight 3.
The plants were built to help address the shortage of drinking water and provide a more reliable supply to families affected by the humanitarian crisis.
In August 2025, the UAE extended a 7.5-kilometre water pipeline to Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
The project was designed to provide five million litres of water to serve around 700,000 people in the southern part of the Strip.
Field teams have continued working on water pipelines, distribution points and infrastructure maintenance to help ensure water reaches communities in need.
Alongside desalination and well-drilling projects, the UAE has provided 20,000 gallons of water and 270 storage tanks to support water distribution.
The tanks help families and communities store water and make it more accessible in areas facing shortages.
The water projects form part of Operation Galant Knight 3, which has continued providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians through food supplies, healthcare, shelter and other essential services.
The UAE said its water initiatives will continue to support communities affected by the humanitarian crisis and help maintain access to one of the most basic daily necessities.