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UAE sends five aid convoys carrying 617 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3

The convoys delivered food and shelter supplies to help ease the suffering in Gaza

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UAE sends five aid convoys carrying 617 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3

Abu Dhabi: Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys comprising 55 trucks and carrying 617 tonnes of humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip this week under Operation Gallant Knight 3, as part of the UAE's continued efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The convoys carried food and shelter supplies, contributing to the humanitarian response and helping alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

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The latest convoys bring the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Gallant Knight 3 since its launch to 14,442, carrying a total of 136,891 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The Operation Gallant Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, where aid is received, sorted and prepared before being transported to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian supplies to those in need.

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