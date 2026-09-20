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Four UAE aid convoys carrying 781 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

New shipments raise Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 aid total to 136,439 tonnes

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Latest UAE convoys deliver vital food, shelter and water supplies to Gaza
Latest UAE convoys deliver vital food, shelter and water supplies to Gaza

Four UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week, comprising 57 trucks and nine water tankers, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The trucks carried 781 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including food and shelter supplies, alongside the water tankers, helping strengthen the humanitarian response and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

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The latest deliveries bring the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 since its launch to 14,290, carrying a combined 136,439 tonnes of humanitarian assistance.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish.

The centre operates through an integrated system covering the receipt, sorting and preparation of assistance and its dispatch to the Gaza Strip, helping ensure the continued flow of humanitarian supplies and their delivery to those in need.

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