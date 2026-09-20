Dubai to host 1,000 leaders at Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum; best Director General to be revealed

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD, said: "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has built a leadership model defined by forward-thinking, continuous improvement, and a focus on investing in people as the foundation of achievement. The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum embodies this vision of preparing leaders capable of anticipating changes, creating opportunities and developing innovative solutions to future challenges to contribute to supporting Dubai's development and reinforcing its global leadership."