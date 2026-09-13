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Hamdan approves first recipient of Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal

Winner to be announced on 23 September after evaluation involving 32 government entities

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Hamdan chaired the meeting of the medal’s Supervisory Committee at which the recipient was approved.
Sheikh Hamdan chaired the meeting of the medal’s Supervisory Committee at which the recipient was approved.
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved the first recipient of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal, an award recognising a government director-general’s success in developing the next generation of leaders.

The decision followed an evaluation involving 32 government entities, with more than 100 interviews conducted to assess leadership impact and 10 independent global leadership evaluators taking part.

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Sheikh Hamdan chaired the meeting of the medal’s Supervisory Committee at which the recipient was approved.

The winner’s identity will be announced at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum 2026, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development on 23 September, when the recipient will also be honoured.

The award places the development of leaders below the highest level of government management at the centre of its assessment.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal will be awarded to the Director-General who excels in empowering and developing top second-tier leaders,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He stressed that the long-term strength of government institutions depended on preparing younger officials to take on greater responsibility.

“The sustainability of our government institutions depends primarily on developing strong, capable young leaders across the second and third tiers,” he added.

The evaluation examined directors-general and second-tier leaders, using interviews to assess leadership impact. The inaugural award will recognise the director-general judged to have excelled in empowering and developing those who could help lead government institutions in the years ahead.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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