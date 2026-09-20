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Indian expats in UAE to get free legal advice: Indian Consulate in Dubai announces legal counselling camp

Pro-bono advice on multiple cases offered at walk-in session; no appointment required

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
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Dubai: Worried about an online scam, a suspicious bank transaction or the misuse of your Emirates ID? Indian expats in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can now get free legal guidance, with no appointment needed.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai, is organising a Legal Counselling Camp on Monday, 21 September, as part of Seva Pakhwad, the mission said in a post on social media on Sunday.

Pro-bono legal advice will be available on cybercrime, financial and banking fraud, and misuse of the Emirates ID, the consulate stated.

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Help will also be offered on other related legal matters, the mission said.

No appointment, just walk in

The camp will run from 2pm to 4.30pm at the Consulate Auditorium.

It is strictly walk-in, so Indian expats seeking the service do not need to book in advance.

The camp is open to Indian nationals living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Camp details at a glance

  • What: Legal Counselling Camp for Indian nationals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

  • When: Monday, 21 September 2026, 2pm to 4.30pm

  • Where: Consulate Auditorium, Consulate General of India, Dubai

  • Cost: Free (pro-bono legal advice)

  • Registration: Walk-in only; no prior appointment required

When is appointment required?

The Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra under the Consulate regularly conducts free legal, personal /psychological and financial counselling by experts.

However, Indian expats seeking expert consultations with a panel of lawyers regarding civil, labour, and personal legal matters must book appointments via the 24x7 helpline 80046342 or via email at pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in

The legal counselling camp is, however, offering free legal advice on the listed topics and other issues related to them without the need for prior appointment booking.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsindia

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