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UAE strongly condemns fresh Iranian drone attack on Bahrain

Abu Dhabi expresses full solidarity with Manama and backs measures to protect its security

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A view of Manama city skyline. [Illustrative image]
A view of Manama city skyline. [Illustrative image]
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attack by Iran targeting Bahrain with drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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IranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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