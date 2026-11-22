Saturday's attack sparked a fire at a civilian industrial facility, no injuries reported
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned a renewed Iranian attack targeting Bahrain, describing it as a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.
In a statement issued on Sunday, November 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack in the strongest terms, reaffirming the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain.
The ministry reiterated the UAE’s support for the kingdom in all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
The statement followed an Iranian attack on Bahrain on Saturday night that struck a civilian industrial facility, sparking a fire and causing material damage.
According to Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior, Civil Defence teams were deployed to bring the blaze under control. Preliminary reports indicated that no injuries had been recorded.
Bahrain issues emergency alert
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued emergency public safety alerts on Saturday, warning citizens and residents of a potential threat and urging them to remain calm and seek shelter at the nearest safe location.
Residents were advised to avoid using main roads unless necessary and to follow official channels for further instructions.
Bahrain’s Defence Force subsequently reported that its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.
The military said falling debris from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched a combined missile and drone attack targeting US military positions at Al Riffa and Awali in Bahrain.
Bahraini authorities, however, reported that a civilian industrial facility had been struck. The location and nature of the facility were not disclosed in the initial Interior Ministry statement.