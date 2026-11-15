Bahrain issues potential threat alert, urges residents to seek safety

Ministry advises calm as Bahrain issues safety alert for residents
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert warning of a potential threat, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.
In an advisory, the ministry called on the public to prioritise their safety, remain alert and follow updates through official channels.
Authorities also urged residents and citizens to follow official instructions and avoid relying on unverified information as the situation develops.
The ministry said the advisory was issued as a precaution to protect public safety and called on everyone to remain calm and cooperate with the relevant authorities.