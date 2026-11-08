Saudi Arabia issues early warning alerts in Riyadh and Eastern Province, urges residents to take shelter

Civil Defence issues safety guidelines for Riyadh and Eastern Province
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence has issued early warning alerts in Riyadh and parts of the Eastern Province, urging residents to seek immediate shelter and follow official safety instructions.
The National Early Warning Platform issued alerts warning of potential danger in Riyadh, Buqayq Governorate and Al Ahsa Governorate.
In subsequent updates, Civil Defence announced that the danger had passed in Buqayq, Al Ahsa and Dammam, while advising residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gathering or filming.
In a statement shared on X, the General Directorate of Civil Defence outlined the following precautionary measures:
Remain calm and follow official instructions.
Immediately move to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows.
Stay indoors until the danger has passed.
Keep away from open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops.
If outdoors, enter the nearest building or take cover behind a solid barrier.
Avoid crowds, dangerous locations and taking photographs.
If driving, pull over safely away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
Residents who notice danger should call 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 998 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Civil Defence also warned that filming, publishing or sharing information related to efforts to intercept missiles and drones, or their impact sites, could expose individuals to legal liability.
Residents have been urged to follow updates and instructions issued by the relevant authorities through official channels.