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Saudi Arabia issues emergency alerts in Riyadh and Eastern Province

Saudi authorities warn sharing missile interception footage could lead to legal action

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Saudi Arabia issues emergency alerts in Riyadh and Eastern Province
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued emergency alerts for Riyadh and the Eastern Province, warning residents of potential threats.

Authorities also warned against filming or sharing footage of missile and drone interceptions.

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The warning for Riyadh was issued through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, alerting residents to an imminent threat.

A separate warning was issued to residents of the Eastern Province through the same platform, which is used to communicate emergency alerts to citizens and residents across the Kingdom.

Residents were advised to follow instructions from Civil Defence and other official authorities and observe precautionary measures until the alert was lifted.

Civil Defence later announced that the danger had passed in both Riyadh and the Eastern Province, while urging residents to continue following safety instructions and strictly avoid gathering or taking photographs in the affected areas.

Saudi Arabia warns against filming missile interceptions

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Interior warned citizens and residents against filming or publishing footage of operations to intercept missiles and drones, or documenting the locations where they fall, citing national security concerns.

The ministry stressed that publishing or circulating such footage on social media or other platforms could endanger the Kingdom’s national security system.

It called on all citizens and residents to comply with the directive and refrain from recording or sharing such material.

Civil Defence also warned that anyone filming, publishing or circulating information related to missile and drone interceptions or impact locations could face legal accountability.

The authority urged anyone facing an emergency to call the unified emergency number, 911, for immediate assistance.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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