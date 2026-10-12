Saudi Arabia issues safety instructions for emergency warning alerts

Stay calm: Follow official instructions and updates from the relevant authorities.

Seek shelter immediately: Move inside the nearest building or to an interior room away from windows.

Remain indoors: Do not leave your home or building until the danger has passed.

Stay away from windows: Avoid exposed areas, glass, balconies and rooftops.

Take cover outdoors: If you are outside, enter the nearest building or shelter behind a solid barrier.

Avoid dangerous areas: Do not gather at incident sites or take photographs.