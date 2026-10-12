Saudi Arabia issues safety instructions for emergency warning alerts

Safety tips issued for residents during emergency warnings in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has issued safety guidelines for residents who receive warning messages from the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, urging them to remain calm, seek shelter and follow official instructions.
The guidance advises people to immediately move to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows, and remain there until the danger has passed.
Residents are also advised not to leave their homes or buildings while the warning remains in effect. They should stay away from open areas, windows and glass, and avoid standing on balconies or rooftops.
The safety instructions advise residents to:
Stay calm: Follow official instructions and updates from the relevant authorities.
Seek shelter immediately: Move inside the nearest building or to an interior room away from windows.
Remain indoors: Do not leave your home or building until the danger has passed.
Stay away from windows: Avoid exposed areas, glass, balconies and rooftops.
Take cover outdoors: If you are outside, enter the nearest building or shelter behind a solid barrier.
Avoid dangerous areas: Do not gather at incident sites or take photographs.
Pull over safely: If you receive an alert while driving, stop on the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
Anyone who notices danger should contact the relevant emergency number:
911: Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
998: Other regions of Saudi Arabia.
Residents are urged to follow instructions issued by the authorities through official channels.
The guidance was shared by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence through its official channels.